Latest On LA Knight’s WWE Standing, Officials High On Him

A new report has an update on LA Knight’s position in WWE. PWInsider reports that Knight’s current storyline and how he’s not been featured more prominently is “all by plan” and that Knight is looked very positively on by WWE executives. The reporr notes that KNight has been praised internally for getting over and breaking beyond what he was given in terms of creative. One person the site spoke to compared Knight’s Max Dupri run to Steve Austin’s run as the Ringmaster in how it motivated Knight to “over-excel.”

The site notes that there are plans for Knight in the near future but that the company is waiting for the timing to line up right to pull the trigger. Recent merchandise sales for Knight have been used to demonstrate how he is on the rise along with his crowd reactions in non-televised segments. WWE has him in line for a push and are just waiting for the right moment; until that comes, he’s being used in a way that won’t waste him.