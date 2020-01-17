Latest on Planned Matches For Royal Rumble and Worlds Collide

– There are still reportedly a few matches to be revealed for both the Royal Rumble and WWE Worlds Collide. According to the WON, the previously-reported Bayley vs. Lacey Evans and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman matches are still expected for the Rumble. Both matches have been getting builds on TV but have not been officially announced by WWE yet.

In addition, WWE has been building for an Andrade vs. Humberto Carillo match for Andrade’s United States Championship, but it is not yet certain if that will be on the Rumble card as Andrade is defending against Mysterio in a ladder match on next week’s Raw. They are just now starting to build a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match between New Day and Miz & Morrison; no word yet on if that match will be on the show. Of course, there are still a ton of names to be announced for the Rumble matches as well, though some will likely be “surprise” entries.

In regard to Worlds Collide, the five matches currently set are likely to be the whole of the show. The WON notes that Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks are likely to win their qualifiers matches and be in the Fatal Four-Way alongside Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Angel Garza for Garza’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Worlds Collide takes place on January 25th, and the Royal Rumble is on the 26th.