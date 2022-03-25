Latest On Plans For Battle Royals At This Year’s Wrestlemania

It was reported earlier this month that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was not planned for Wrestlemania, but the women’s battle royal was. The initial report from a few weeks ago said that the plan at the time was to have the Andre match happen at either Monday’s RAW or next Friday’s Smackdown in Dallas. It has not been announced for either show.

However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been no talk of having either battle royal at the show of shows this year. While there would be enough unbooked men to fill out such a match, there are not a lot of women on the roster who are “ready”.