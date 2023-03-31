Latest On Plans For WrestleMania Night One Main Event

A new report has an update on the current plans for WrestleMania 39’s main event for night one. Fightful Select reports that sources in WWE indicated as of today that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair had not been told that they would be main eventing. Rather, it is believed that those involved the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between The Usos, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had been told they could prepare for the spot. One source in the company said that had been the situation for a couple of weeks and several people in WWE have been moving on the assumption that the tag match will be the main event.

There had been some consideration to have Ripley vs. Flair main event since women didn’t main event last year, but just about everyone contacted said that they thought the Tag Team Championship match should and in fact would be the main event. It was noted that the tag team titles had never main evented WrestleMania and that a man of Syrian descent had never done so either.

The sources that Fightful Select spoke to believed that it the Tag Team Championship match will main event, noting it will likely be finalized at Saturday morning’s production meeting.