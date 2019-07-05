wrestling / News
Latest On Possible Impact/AXS TV Deal, Potential Timeslot
July 5, 2019 | Posted by
– The WON has new details on Impact Wrestling’s possible TV deal with AXS TV. As previously reported, Impact has been talking with AXS about a new deal that would be an upgrade in comparison to their current deal with Pursuit. The site reports that AXS TV is in 54 million homes, a major improvement over Pursuit, which has drawn about 10,000 viewers an episode.
The site notes that the potential timeslots could include airing on Fridays as a lead-in for the channel’s MMA fights, or as a lead-in to NJPW in a four-hour block. AXS TV told the WON that “we don’t comment on rumors.”
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon
- Jim Ross On What Needs to Happen For Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to Succed in WWE
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More