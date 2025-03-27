wrestling / News
Latest On Saraya’s AEW Departure
March 26, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has some more details on Saraya’s exit from AEW. As noted earlier today, Saraya announced that she has mutually and amicably departed from the company. Fightful Select reports that the development surprised almost everyone in AEW and that Saraya had only told a few people as of last week she was leaving.
The outlet sought clarification from Saraya’s management team and they said that she is a free agent, noting, “I can confirm we’ve mutually agreed to part ways. Her services have been fulfilled and we are parting on excellent terms.”
As of this writing, Saraya is still listed on the roster for AEW’s website.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reacts to John Cena, Says He Will Be At Wrestlemania 41
- Kevin Nash Compares Jon Moxley Nails Spot To Another Extreme AEW Moment
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar
- Swerve Strickland Recalls WWE Release, Says a Member of Hit Row Upset Someone In The Back