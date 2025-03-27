Latest On Saraya’s AEW Departure

A new report has some more details on Saraya’s exit from AEW. As noted earlier today, Saraya announced that she has mutually and amicably departed from the company. Fightful Select reports that the development surprised almost everyone in AEW and that Saraya had only told a few people as of last week she was leaving.

The outlet sought clarification from Saraya’s management team and they said that she is a free agent, noting, “I can confirm we’ve mutually agreed to part ways. Her services have been fulfilled and we are parting on excellent terms.”

As of this writing, Saraya is still listed on the roster for AEW’s website.