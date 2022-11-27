Latest On When WWE Draft May Happen

There was no WWE Draft this fall during the usual time, and a new report has a note on when it could take place. The Draft typically takes place in October and there had reportedly been plans to do one after Clash at the Castle, but those plans were ultimately nixed.

According to the latest WOR, there’s been some talk within WWE about waiting until after WrestleMania to do the draft. That is not a confirmed date of course, and WWE has given no public indication on when the draft might take place.

The most recent WWE Draft took place in October of 2021.