Latest on WWE’s Plans For Hall of Fame Ceremony

A new report has the latest update on WWE’s plans for the 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony. As noted yesterday, the company announced that WrestleMania 37 will take place on April 10th and 11th Raymond James Stadium with fans in attendance with safety protocols in place. However, no mention was made in that announcement of the Hall of Fame or other potential events.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan as of now is to have the event held virtually without fans. WWE still has the 2020 Hall of Fame class to officially induct in Batista, JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin Liger, Davey Boy Smith, and The nWo. As of now there is no word on if additional names will be announced for 2021.