Latest On WWE Ticket Sales For Extreme Rules & SummerSlam

– The WON has an update on ticket sales for WWE Extreme Rules and SummerSlam. According to the site, the sales for Extreme Rules are better than the low numbers for this week’s Raw and Smackdown, as well as the low 6,000 total attendance for Stomping Grounds.

As of now, a third of the lower deck and half of the upper deck are still not selling, with the secondary market price for tickets sitting at a low of $40. The projected attendance will be 8,000, which is low as the expectation should be around 13,000.

On the other hand, SummerSlam in Toronto is mostly sold out with about 2,000 seats out and secondary market tickets beginning at a strong $144. The company has seen declining attendances as of late, so SummerSlam will be a welcome change for the company.