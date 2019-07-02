Latest On Paul Heyman’s Influence On Tonight’s Raw, When Eric Bischoff’s Smackdown Influence Will Be Seen

– A new report has details on Paul Heyman’s influence factoring into tonight’s Raw, as well as when Eric Bischoff will do the same to Smackdown. F4W Online reports that Heyman is having an influence on tonight’s show, as seen by the chaotic opening angle, but that’s more a matter of him having increased influence for some time and it is not his complete show.

We can expect to see Eric Bischoff’s influence on Smackdown after Extreme Rules, according to the report. Bischoff will be at the show on Tuesday because of the ad that mistakenly went out advertising him, but it will not be his show. He was also not hired to be an on-air talent, while Heyman’s onscreen role will continue to be the advocate of Brock Lesnar.