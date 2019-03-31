Latest on Plans For Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania

– WWE apparently has plans to change up the main event of WrestleMania, according to a new report. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the current plan is to announce a change to the Raw Women’s Championship match between Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair now that Flair is the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

According to WOR, the match will be titled “Winner Take All” despite the winner not actually being guaranteed to take both championships. Instead, each title will be on the line. If Flair gets pinned, she will lose the Smackdown championship; if Rousey is pinned, she will lose the Raw title. Meltzer noted that this was the plan as of midweek, and that the stipulations will be laid out in advance so that the “Winner Take All” title isn’t confusing.