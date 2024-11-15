Latest On Potential WWE Return For Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is set to make her first public appearance since her WWE exit this weekend, and a new report has an update on a potential return. As reported last month, Lynch is set to make an appearance at Vulture Festival on November 17th and will be talking about her book and career, with the discussion described as follows:

“WWE Superstar, trailblazer, and New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Quin will join us for a conversation about her recent memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. We’ll look back on her legendary career — from her early days grinding on the road to being in the first ever women’s match to main event WrestleMania — and just maybe get a glimpse at what The Man has in store for us next.”

PWInsider reports that sources in WWE and Netflix say that Lynch is expected to be back with the company by the time Raw arrives on Netflix at the start of January.