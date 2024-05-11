Latest QR Code On WWE Smackdown Says ‘Soon You Will Understand’

The latest QR code aired on this week’s WWE Smackdown, promising that revelations are coming soon. The code aired on tonight’s show during Naomi’s match with Nia Jax. Scanning the code led to a video, which you can see below.

The video states:

“They put us in the cave. Told us behold the glory. We watched in awe. Consumed their lies. We were never the chosen ones. Left in a cave to rot. To be forgotten. But he set us free. Now we understand. We follow the prophecy. The words of the red. Soon you will understand. The tears we shed watered our antipathy and blossomed a garden of revulsion. There is no safe space. Only my family.”