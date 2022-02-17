Latest On Reaction In AEW and WWE To Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit

A new report has several more details on Cody and Brandi Rhodes’ AEW exit, including backstage reactions and his potential WWE future. Fightful Select has a lengthy piece on the Rhodes’ exit, which note that the split between Rhodes and AEW was “amicable.”

The report repeats the site’s note that while several people knew during the weekend that something was up, nearly no one would explicitly state the situation between Rhodes and AEW. There were said to be mixed feelings and a lot of emotions on both sides of the matter. Several people shared stories of Cody doing good things for the roster such as setting up a bar at Daly’s place, while some others noted that Cody’s turbulent relationships with people over the past couple of years was an issue. The site says they spoke with “dozens of talent and staff across wrestling” and there were people in AEW who believed Rhodes’ contract situation was a work during the weeks leading up to the release, though that heavily dissipated over this past weekend. Tony Khan didn’t openly discuss the matters of the contract situation backstage to anyone’s knowledge.

The site notes that Wednesday’s Dynamite was “business as usual,” with one talent stating that this was a reminder that this is professional wrestling and life goes on. Nothing was said to be out of the norm for a taping and they don’t expect AEW to try and wipe Cody from their history or anything like that.

There is still no confirmation that Cody has signed with WWE, and that means Cody could always potentially reach a new deal with AEW. That said, the announcement was hyped within WWE and officials knew when the announcement would be taking place, with word strongly spreading within the company about 15 minutes before the announcement happened. There is a belief in the WWE locker room that Cody wanted a significant raise and had fall out of power in AEW, but there is no word of that from AEW officials or Rhodes.

In WWE, there was a lot of anticipation and surprise with the report noting that several top stars are ready to welcome Cody Rhodes back “with open arms.” One top name believes it will be great for the fans and believes it’s the most interesting thing in WWE in a long time. It was noted that many people on the roster are excited about the idea of Rhodes returning, having come up with him in the business. No one in WWE have heard explicitly that he’s reached a deal with the company yet.

As to the Rhodes, as of now TNT has not canceled Rhodes to the Top and there are still ongoing discussions about the show’s future. Brandi Rhodes is actively shopping “A Shot Of Brandi,” which she is maintaining the rights to, and was spotted training in the ring at the Nightmare Factory this week so it looks as if she plans to continue wrestling.