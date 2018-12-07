Quantcast

 

Various News: The Latest Rumor on Braun Strowman’s TLC Participation, PCO Apologizes For Pulling Out of Indie Bookings, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Braun Strowman Raw 11-26-18

– According to Cageside Seats, many expect Braun Strowman won’t be ready to wrestle at TLC. If he appears at all, it will only be for a very short match where he won’t have to do much.

– After signing an exclusive contract with ROH, PCO had to pull out of his remaining indie bookings. He posted the following apology on Twitter…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Dean Ambrose (33)
* Tammy Sytch (46)
* Mr. Hughes (54)

