Various News: The Latest Rumor on Braun Strowman’s TLC Participation, PCO Apologizes For Pulling Out of Indie Bookings, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– According to Cageside Seats, many expect Braun Strowman won’t be ready to wrestle at TLC. If he appears at all, it will only be for a very short match where he won’t have to do much.

– After signing an exclusive contract with ROH, PCO had to pull out of his remaining indie bookings. He posted the following apology on Twitter…

Wanted to say sorry for having to cancelled all my recent & future bookings !Yesterday @BarWrestling .Tomorow @WrestleACTION1 &others feds as well ,because of the signing of my recent full exclusive contract ! Thanks 2 my fans & promotors for understanding this delicate situation pic.twitter.com/0KOWMhxgwE — PCO (@PCOisNotHuman) December 6, 2018

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Dean Ambrose (33)

* Tammy Sytch (46)

* Mr. Hughes (54)