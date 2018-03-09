wrestling / News
Latest Rumored Card For Wrestlemania 34 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
Here’s the latest rumored card for Wrestlemania 34, according to SportsKeeda. Some of the matches have already been confirmed. The event happens on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
* WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns (confirmed)
* Triple H & Stephanie McMahon vs. Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey (confirmed)
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (confirmed, but could become a Fatal Five-Way)
* WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* The Undertaker vs. John Cena
* RAW Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka
* RAW Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The Hardy Boyz (depending on Jeff Hardy’s injury. Teams like Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt and the Authors of Pain have also been rumored)
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak
* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
* Fabulous Moolah or Mae Young Memorial Battle Royal