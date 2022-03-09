Latest Rumors On Cody Rhodes’ Status & Potential WWE Return

A new report has some more chatter on the rumors around Cody Rhodes’ status and possible WWE return. As you most likely know, there have been no shortage of rumors about Rhodes’ status since he exited AEW. Fightful Select has a new report collecting some of the latest notes about his current status.

The report notes that Rhodes is “well aware” of all the rumors flying about but of course hasn’t offered many details about what’s next for him. The report notes that people close to Cody and his team had been downplaying the idea of him going anywhere for quite some time, and seemed keen on lowering the profile around the rumors around the time that Cesaro exited WWE

The report notes that within WWE, most talent had never specifically been told Rhodes was coming in, though there was a lot of discussion as well as pitches regarding the idea of Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. That is currently “uncertain” according to the creative side. One source in the company noted that “nothing had changed” as far as they knew.

There were several AEW stars over Revolution weekend who believed that the deal was off and Rhodes wasn’t returning to WWE, but that was all purely speculative and no one had concrete information. Cody’s manager Brian Wittenstein was in Orlando for Revolution but it should be noted that he has other AEW clients so that doesn’t mean anything.

Finally, the site was told that there would be “something worth looking out for” regarding Cody’s future in the Hollywood trade publications, but there’s no indication if it was in regard to wrestling or the Rhodes to the Top reality series at TNT.