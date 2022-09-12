Latest on Rumors Of Young Bucks Sending Feelers To WWE

A new report has some updates on the rumors that the Young Bucks sent out feelers to people in WWE. As was reported on Sunday, a rumor had been making the rounds that the Bucks have sent out feelers to some within the company about whether there might be interest there when their contracts are up. The report from yesterday noted that the Jacksons have not attempted to contact WWE at all.

Fightful Select reports that the rumor has been floating around since August, with one source saying that’ve been sworn to that the Bucks asked to speak with someone in WWE management, though Fightful has been unable to confirm that. Meanwhile, sources close to the Young Bucks said they haven’t been given that indication at all and that particular course would likely be in a good position to relay that information, noting that they aren’t sure who the Bucks would even reach out to in WWE.

One source in WWE that has worked with higher ups note that they have heard the rumor but hadn’t asked people of importance with WWE as they wouldn’t be sure how that would be received. They did remind the site that the Bucks nearly signed with WWE before they helped launch AEW and believes that they wouldn’t need to gauge interest; if the rumor is true, they would likely be checking on some other other situations related to possible free agency.

There was no indication before All Out that the Bucks wanted out of AEW and since then, any talk of such as stayed quiet.