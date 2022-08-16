Latest On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s Potential WWE Returns

A new report has an update on Sasha Banks & Naomi’s rumored returns to WWE. As you all surely know, Banks and Naomi have been considered likely to return over the past few weeks following Vince McMahon’s exit from the company. The two have been on an indefinite suspension and Banks was said at one point to have been released, though that was never confirmed.

On the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event, Dave Meltzer said that everyone he’s spoken to in WWE “expects that they’re in” and that (per WrestlingNews.co) “It’s just a question of which week they want to debut them.”

Meltzer noted that WWE likely wants to stagger the new and returning stars coming in, which include the likes of Karron Kross & Scarlett, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, and Hit Row and that since Banks and Naomi are the biggest names who would be returning, they don’t need to do it right away.

The two stars were of course not at Raw last night and attended the Los Angeles premiere event for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.