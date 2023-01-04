Latest On Sasha Banks’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Appearance, AEW Rumors

Sasha Banks is set to make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and a new report has some notes on her appearance plus more. Banks is in Japan ahead of the event and Fightful Select reports that Banks has been socializing and is said to be in “good spirits” according to those the site has spoken with. There’s still no word on what her appearance will entail; some names connected with the show know that she will be there but still don’t gave not been told what she will be doing, including some talent who have spoken to her. The site notes that some media outlets tried to get interviews with Banks, but were told that would be up to Banks herself if she wanted to do them.

Fightful notes that talent that they speak to in AEW say they’ve been “no sold” when they’ve asked about rumors that Banks will be Saraya’s partner for her match against Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Many talents have pointed out that it has not been shot down either on TV or backstage and the fact that the match has been promoted a month out will take place a week after her Wrestle Kingdom appearance has led them to “assume” she will be appearing; however, one talent said they didn’t think a deal was done or could be completed in time because of Banks’ contract ties to WWE.

Finally, the site reports that some writers in WWE were surprised by Banks’ NJPW appearance as they were of the belief WWE could or would get Banks back by the Royal Rumble. However, there’s been no word of that happening since the news of her NJPW appearance broke.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 takes place on Wednesday morning and airs on NJPW World.