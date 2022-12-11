Latest on Sasha Banks’ NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Appearance, WWE Status

A new report has details on Sasha Banks’ reported appearance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and her WWE status. As reported, Banks is set to appear at the January 4th show in the Tokyo Dome, and Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of WOR that barring any last-minute changes, as of now Banks is considered to be to be “done” with WWE.

Meltzer said that when contacting WWE, they had no comment in regards to the situation, and that the last he had heard was that Banks and WWE were “far apart” on money in terms of discussions for a return. He noted that Banks’ price was very high for a WWE women’s talent, and that it was to expire at the end of the year although of course WWE has in the past extended contract lengths for talent who haven’t been working due to injury or hiatuses.

Meltzer added that Banks will be appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but will not wrestle, and that she has dates with NJPW set in her deal, which is not yet officially signed and could still conceivably end up falling apart. Banks has agreed to the terms however, and is expected to appear as either her real name Mercedes Varnado or Mercedes Mone which she recently trademarked.

It was noted that as of now, there’s no word as to whether or if AEW will factor in at all. There has been a lot of speculation that Banks could be Saraya’s mystery partner for her match with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter on the January 11th episode of Dynamite, but there’s no confirmation on that at all. AEW gave a “non-answer” when asked about Banks.