Latest on Sonya Deville’s Time Off From WWE, Hearing In Stalking Case Set For October

Sonya Deville’s time off from WWE following the incident where a stalker broke into her home doesn’t seem as if it will be ending particularly soon. As previously reported, the man who arrested inside Deville’s home and charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief pleaded not guilty on the charges earlier this month. A virtual hearing is set to take place in Hilsborough County Court on October 12th according to PWInsider.

Deville was written off TV via a Loser Leaves WWE match that she lost to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam. At this time, according to the site, there is no timetable set for her return.