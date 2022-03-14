Latest On Steiner Brothers Potentially Going Into WWE Hall of Fame

A new report has some details on the rumors that the Steiner Brothers may be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The tag team has been speculated as an inductee for the 2022 class, and on the latest episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event (per Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer said that the potential induction may end up being just for Rick Steiner.

According to the report, WWE officials want the Steiners in as a tag team. Scott Steiner has previously said that he would only accept a Hall of Fame induction if he was paid, saying in 2018:

“It’s like anything else; you have to pay. He [Vince McMahon] gets paid for the show. The Network pays for him to have the show. If you are going to pay me, sure. Pay me! These guys do it for free, but the whole concept is crazy to me. It is amazing–but, people do it.”

Meltzer noted that WWE is willing to work with Scott Steiner on the induction but that if he is not willing to be inducted, it will likely just end up going to Rick, who is Bron Breakker’s father.

The report also noted that there are now multiple sources confirming the previous report that Sid Vicious is being discussed as an induction for this year.

Confirmed for the 2022 class thus far are The Undertaker, Vader and Queen Sharmell. The ceremony takes place on April 1st and will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network following Smackdown.