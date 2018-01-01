Various News: The Latest on Taz’s Radio Shows & Schedule, Former WWE Tough Enough Winner Gets Married, Photo Shoot Debuts Tonight After Raw

– According to , Taz and The Moose, featuring former ECW World champion Taz, will debut tomorrow morning nationally on CBS Sports Radio as a new morning drive sports show from 6-9 AM Eastern. The Taz Show, will continue on as well, airing live on Tuesdays and Thursdays, likely at 9:05 AM following the conclusion of Taz and The Moose. A third episode, taped and released as a taped podcast, will also be released weekly. The plan is to resume live video for the Taz Show as soon as the new studio has been fully set up, which is one of the reasons the Taz Show has been off its regular schedule has been a move to a new studio due to CBS Sports Radio moving operations to one building in NYC.

– Following tonight’s WWE Raw, the WWE Network will debut a new series titled “Photo Shoot” featuring The Miz and Cesaro.

– Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee wed NXT star Wesley Blake over the weekend.