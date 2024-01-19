Latest On Teased Name Change For Butch

A new report has some new details on the apparent name change teased for Butch in WWE. As reported, a vignette aired on last week’s Smackdown with Butch and Bate, where Bate advices Butch to look inward find the guy who made a name for himself. Most people of course assumed that this was a hint of Butch reverting to his original ring name of Pete Dunne, something Fightful Select reports appears to be true.

According to the site, changing Butch back to Pete Dunne has long been talked about and one source in WWE told the site’s Corey Brennan that “it’s exactly what it looks like.”

Dunne became Butch when he got called up to the main roster in 2022, a change that was met with heavy criticism from fans. No word on when such a name reversion might officially take place.