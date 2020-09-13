wrestling / News

WWE News: Latest Top 10 Looks at RKO Counters, Dominik Mysterio Featured on The Day Of Sneak Peek

September 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton RKO Top 10

– The latest episode of WWE’s Top 10 is online, looking at “jaw-dropping counters” to Randy Orton’s RKO. You can see the video below:

– A sneak peek for the latest WWE The Day Off features Dominik Mysterio and his parents discussing Seth Rollins’ kendo stick assault on him:

