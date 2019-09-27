wrestling / News
AEW News: Latest TV PPV Numbers For All Out, Chris Jericho’s Song on Youtube Metal Hot List, Luchasaurus On Talk is Jericho
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the updated television PPV numbers for All Out are at 29,000. While this is up from the initial estimate of 28,000 buys, it’s still down from the 39,000 that Double or Nothing ended up with.
– Chris Jericho announced that Fozzy’s new song “Nowhere to Run” ended up on Youtube’s Metal Hot List.
– Speaking of Jericho, Luchasaurus is the guest on the latest Talk is Jericho podcast.
