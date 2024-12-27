wrestling / News
Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies
December 27, 2024 | Posted by
Ricky Starks hasn’t been seen on AEW television since March of this year and the company recently pulled him from planned GCW dates. Fightful Select reports that Starks had to ask permission to do the first GCW show he appeared at. He was originally set for others, but due to the deteriorating AEW-GCW relationship, he was no longer approved. It was noted that Starks still has permission to work the independent scene, just not GCW.
It was noted that Starks also didn’t get approval for his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Think Wrestlers Should Have Creative Control
- DDP Recalls Backstage Confrontation With Randy Savage After Being Knocked Out With an Elbow
- John Cena vs. Logan Paul Reportedly Discussed for WrestleMania 41, Idea Met With ‘Resounding Disapproval’
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Bret Hart Should Have Done The Job At Survivor Series 1997