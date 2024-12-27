Latest Update on AEW-Ricky Starks Relationship, If Starks Can Work Indies

Ricky Starks hasn’t been seen on AEW television since March of this year and the company recently pulled him from planned GCW dates. Fightful Select reports that Starks had to ask permission to do the first GCW show he appeared at. He was originally set for others, but due to the deteriorating AEW-GCW relationship, he was no longer approved. It was noted that Starks still has permission to work the independent scene, just not GCW.

It was noted that Starks also didn’t get approval for his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.