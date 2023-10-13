Latest Update On Cash Wheeler’s Health and FTR Losing Belts On AEW Collision

As previously reported, FTR lost the AEW World tag team titles in under five minutes on last Saturday night’s episode of Collison. Dax Harwood has already said they’re not leaving after rumors about their status. Meanwhile, the angle had nothing to do with Wheeler’s ongoing legal issues, but it was reported that he was dealing with a legitimate injury.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wheeler is indeed banged up to the point that he was x-rayed, as it was believed he had broken ribs. However, his ribs are not broken and he doesn’t need time off. In fact, the two teams (FTR and Ricky Starks/Big Bill) could have had a full match last week.

Dax Harwood pitched the angle that went down in order to create a shocking moment and build to a rematch. The idea was to do an angle where Wheeler was hurt and Dax had to face Starks and Bill alone, only to get beaten decisively. They also wanted to put over Starks and Bill while helping Collision.