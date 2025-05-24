Latest Update on When Cody Rhodes May Return From WWE Hiatus

Cody Rhodes has not been seen in WWE television in a month, after his loss to John Cena at Wrestlemania 41. Cena has since defended the Undisputed WWE title against Randy Orton at Backlash and will face R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight. Fightful Select reports that sources they asked about Rhodes’ return said that he will be back “sooner than later.”

However, it’s unknown if that means tonight or not.