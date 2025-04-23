Latest Update on Darby Allin in His Trek To Mount Everest

– As previously reported, there was an update on Darby Allin recently in his trek to climb Mount Everest, revealing that the AEW star and his group hiked Pheriche to Chhukhung an elevation gain of 530m. A new report from WrestlingInc.com has more details on the progress for Darby Allin and his group.

According to the report, a post was added to the Adventure Consultants website that was later removed, stating that Allin’s team reached the Mt. Everest Base on Sunday, April 20. It stated that the the leader of the expedition, Ang Dorjee, said that the trek up Everest would then start soon after that.

The update also reportedly stated that Allin’s group would take part in the Puja, which is a ceremony performed before any group attempts to climb Everest. It’s unclear why the update was removed.