wrestling / News

Latest Update on Giulia, If She’s Been At The WWE Performance Center

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Giulia WWE NXT 1-7-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Giulia hasn’t appeared on television since NXT Roadblock, although she did show up at a live event recently. Fightful Select reports that the former NXT Women’s Champion has been at the Performance Center recently but ever since Roadblock, hasn’t taken part in classes.

There is a rumor that she had an ankle injury, but that is unconfirmed at this time. WWE is hopeful that she could return soon.

