Latest Update on Giulia, If She’s Been At The WWE Performance Center
April 2, 2025
As previously reported, Giulia hasn’t appeared on television since NXT Roadblock, although she did show up at a live event recently. Fightful Select reports that the former NXT Women’s Champion has been at the Performance Center recently but ever since Roadblock, hasn’t taken part in classes.
There is a rumor that she had an ankle injury, but that is unconfirmed at this time. WWE is hopeful that she could return soon.
