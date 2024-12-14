wrestling / News
Latest Update On Jade Cargill Following Rumors of Real Injury
December 14, 2024 | Posted by
Last month, Jade Cargill was written off WWE TV with an injury angle, which led to conflicting reports on whether or not she was actually hurt. WWE themselves noted that she had “a deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, a bruised kidney, a sprained MCL in her right knee, a tibial plateau bone bruise of her right knee and facial lacerations.”
PWInsider, which reported that she was not injured at all, adds that Cargill is currently working on outside projects during her time away from WWE. Several sources confirmed that she has also been vacationing in the Bahamas.
