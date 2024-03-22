Latest Update On Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis

Kenny Omega has been out of action since December due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega currently has no timetable for a return because a decision hasn’t been made about whether or not he needs surgery.

As Omega himself noted earlier this month, he recently had a setback in his recovery and had to have emergency treatment again.

If Omega does have the surgery, it will take a couple of months to return at the earliest.