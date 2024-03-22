wrestling / News

Latest Update On Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis

March 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kenny Omega AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Kenny Omega has been out of action since December due to being diagnosed with diverticulitis. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega currently has no timetable for a return because a decision hasn’t been made about whether or not he needs surgery.

As Omega himself noted earlier this month, he recently had a setback in his recovery and had to have emergency treatment again.

If Omega does have the surgery, it will take a couple of months to return at the earliest.

