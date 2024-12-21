Latest Update on Matt Cardona’s Contract Status After ROH Final Battle

Matt Cardona worked last night’s Ring of Honor Final Battle event, losing to Chris Jericho in an ROH World title match. Fightful Select reports that Cardona has yet to actually sign a contract with AEW or ROH, even though he worked several ROH tapings leading up to Final Battle. If you think that this was done to help repair the AEW and GCW relationship, Cardona is also not under contract to GCW. GCW doesn’t do contracts (except for Nick Gage’s deal with them).

Fightful asked Cardona directly about the subject, who said: “I’m signed to the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.”

He was taken to the back with an ankle injury after the match and was on crutches after the show. He is “hopeful” that it’s not serious and he’ll be fine.