Latest Update On Megan Bayne and Her Status in AEW

Fightful Select reports that Megan Bayne could finally be on her way back to AEW after spending an extended amount of time away from the promotion. Bayne has been under contract for years. She was first out with an injury, then when she healed, got booked elsewhere at the behest of AEW management. This led to her run in STARDOM.

Creative pitches have been made backstage for Bayne for a possible return to AEW. If she does come back, it would be as a heel. It should be noted there has been interest in her from other companies as well.

Bayne last appeared for AEW in a dark match in June 2023.