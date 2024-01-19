Latest Update On Where Mercedes Mone Will End Up

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone has been in talks with AEW and there are those who expect she will eventually sign with the company. This comes after reports that talks for a WWE return fell through.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mone is still expected to arrive in AEW at some point, possibly as soon as February. The belief is that she is going to come in when she finishes up her acting commitments this month.

The report also noted that even though talks didn’t progress back in December, there are still some in WWE who believe there’s a chance she appears at the Royal Rumble.