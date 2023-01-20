Latest Update on If the Rock Will Be Able To Be At Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a new update regarding The Rock possibly appearing at Wrestlemania, as it’s been rumored.

According to a source, The Rock has indicated he will not have the time to get into the shape he needs to be in for a main event match with Roman Reigns. Unless he changes his mind in the next few days, he will not appear. The deadline for Mania plans is fast approaching. While he may not appear this year, the door is said to be open for a future appearance. There’s no word on if he’s actually turned down the offer or not at this time, it’s just considered less likely than it was a few months ago.

However the WON also noted this could be an attempt to keep his return a surprise. Either way, if he doesn’t appear, WWE has a backup plan ready to go. It was always believed that Rock was not a lock, and as time went on the chances decreased.