Latest Update On Jay White After NJPW Exit, Said To Be In Talks With Two Companies
March 17, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on Jay White after his deal with NJPW expired last month. He is said to be in talks with both WWE and AEW, although he has not signed with either company at this time. It is said to be “50/50” on where he ends up going.
