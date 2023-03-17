wrestling / News

Latest Update On Jay White After NJPW Exit, Said To Be In Talks With Two Companies

March 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jay White AEW Rampage 2-18-22 Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on Jay White after his deal with NJPW expired last month. He is said to be in talks with both WWE and AEW, although he has not signed with either company at this time. It is said to be “50/50” on where he ends up going.

