Latest Update On Naomi and Her Status in WWE
January 6, 2023
As previously reported, Naomi is still listed on the active roster on WWE.com, although she walked out of the company in May. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Naomi is still in talks to return to the company. However, nothing has been signed as of this week.
Naomi was recently spotted in Japan to support Mercedes Mone, but does not have a deal there at this time.
