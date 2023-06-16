Latest Update On Possible AEW Roster Split Plans, WBD Reportedly Expects CM Punk on Dynamite

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that in an interview with Barstool Rasslin’, AEW CEO Tony Khan downplayed the rumors that the company would have a roster split between Dynamite and Collision.

He said: “I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven’t drawn any hard lines or locked us int any kind of split of a roster. I think people are going to be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times, and certain stories can cross the shows. I think the champions at AEW will be the champions on every show. And frankly, every promotion in the world. We’re not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition, from other companies.”

The WON goes onto add that Dynamite will usually be led by the Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club while Collision will be led by Punk. There will be storylines going from one show to another in most cases and talent will be on both. It was also noted that people at Warner Bros. Discovery are “expecting” that Punk will occasionally appear on Dynamite, and on those weeks, the Elite/BCC will be on Collision.

It was noted that it was likely at some point, AEW will stop keeping certain people apart because that’s historically something that happens in similar situations.