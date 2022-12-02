wrestling / News
Latest Update on Recovery of Cody Rhodes
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes has been out of action since Hell in a Cell back in June, when he tore his pectoral muscle off the bone. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rhodes’ recovery is ‘going well’. He has been working hard with “top level trainers” to get back in ring shape.
Not only that, but he’s the largest he’s possibly been in his life as he works on his size and strength. Rhodes is currently at 240 pounds. He is said to be ‘back to normal’ with his ability to train. There’s still no word on when he will return, but it takes around 4-6 months to recover from the injury he suffered.
