Latest Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Events, Return To Daily’s Place Not Selling Well

It was reported yesterday that tickets for the upcoming AEW debut in New York moved well in the pre-sale, with tickets going on sale today at 10 AM ET. Currently, there are a little over 8,000 tickets out with 6,600 paid. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on sales for that show as well as other AEW events currently on sale.

This is actually AEW’s second show in that market for the month. The show at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York is on September 22, and a week before that, they will have a show in Newark, NJ. Before the pandemic, that episode of Dynamite had 10,467 tickets out (over 9,000 paid). When tickets go back on sale, there will only be around 1,400 left, so it’s possible it well sell out. On the secondary market, the get-in price for Newark is $38 while the show in Queens is at $50.

All Out is currently the most in-demand show on the secondary market with a get-in price of $119. An AEW show in Houston on August 18, with tickets not currently on sale, is at $86. This Wednesday’s Dynamite in Garland is $77.

Currently, the July 28 episode of Dynamite in Charlotte is at 5,113 tickets sold. August 4 in Jacksonville, the return to Daily’s Place, is the one show of AEW’s that isn’t doing well. It sold less than 800, as its returning after only a five year absence following a year-plus of having shows at that venue.

The August 11 episode of Dynamite is currently at 3,700 and the first episode of Rampage in the same city is at 3,400.