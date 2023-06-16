Latest Update On When AEW-WBD Rights Negotiations Will Happen

When AEW Collision was announced last month, there were rumors that AEW would be announcing a new TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery as well. The rumor was that the deal would be for $240 million per year over five years, or around $1.2 billion. However no such deal was ever announced, and that’s because negotiations have not started for a rights renewal. Tony Khan previously said that they “got a new contract” but for “the same length of time”, which likely means it will expire when the original deal was meant to.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that negotiations for a new rights deal will likely begin early next year. It’s believed that WBD will pick up the option year for AEW, which would end in September 2024. While that will include a price increase, it’s not even close to the amount rumored last month.