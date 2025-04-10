Latest Update on PAC Following Injury On Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, PAC suffered an injury on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite during his match with Swerve Strickland. He took a buckle bomb in the corner, after which he rolled to the outside and was checked on by officials. The injury is said to be legitimate.

PWInsider reports that the injury is believed to be ‘ankle-based’, but there’s no confirmation on that yet. The AEW World Trios champion was spotted leaving the show on crutches last night.