Latest Update On Rumored Surprise For WWE Day 1 RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

As previously reported, it’s rumored that a former WWE champion will appear on tonight’s Day 1 edition of WWE RAW. Triple H seemingly hinted that could be true, responding to the reports with “stay tuned.”

Fightful Select reports that it’s still unknown exactly who it will be, although it won’t be Mercedes Mone. WWE sources confirmed it wasn’t her when asked.

Meanwhile, The Rock will be in Pasadena for College Gameday, a couple of hours from RAW in San Diego. When that was mentioned to a “WWE higher up”, they wouldn’t confirm or deny but said it was a “compelling argument.”

As for the verbiage, it appears as though former WWE champion means “WWE Champion,” and not just anyone who held a title in WWE. No talent or creative sources seem to know who the person will be.

The surprise will be given a full segment in the middle of the show.