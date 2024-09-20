wrestling / News
Latest Update on When Swerve Strickland Will Return to AEW
September 20, 2024 | Posted by
It was reported last week that Swerve Strickland might not appear at AEW WrestleDream as it falls during a planned hiatus for him. When Strickland signed a new deal, that included a hiatus after his match with Hangman Page at All Out. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Strickland will be back sooner than expected. This means that WrestleDream, which happens October 12 in his hometown of Tacoma, WA, is possible. It has not been confirmed at this time, however.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Says Full Wrestling Match Off the Table, Wouldn’t Mind Occasional Spots
- Backstage Notes From This Week’s WWE NXT, Errors During the Broadcast, CM Punk Segment
- Backstage Note on Mercedes Mone Having Private Locker Room at AEW Events
- Rikishi Shares Message Asking for Prayers for His Son Jimmy Uso