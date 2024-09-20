Latest Update on When Swerve Strickland Will Return to AEW

It was reported last week that Swerve Strickland might not appear at AEW WrestleDream as it falls during a planned hiatus for him. When Strickland signed a new deal, that included a hiatus after his match with Hangman Page at All Out. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Strickland will be back sooner than expected. This means that WrestleDream, which happens October 12 in his hometown of Tacoma, WA, is possible. It has not been confirmed at this time, however.