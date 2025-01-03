Latest Update on If The Rock Will Be At This Year’s Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Rock last appeared for WWE at Bad Blood, after previously teasing a match with Cody Rhodes down the line. However, his status for this year’s Wrestlemania is still up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the belief is that Rock will be at Wrestlemania 41, although it’s unknown what he will be doing. As previously reported, the current plan is to run John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, which would mean that Rock vs. Rhodes would be off. However, it was noted that Rock will get to do whatever he wants and plans will change if he decides he wants that match. Rock is expected to have a “prominent role” at the event.