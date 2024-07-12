Latest Update on Ticket Sales For AEW All In

Wrestletix reports that there are currently 40,964 tickets out for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 25. There are currently 10,350 tickets available for a setup of 51,314. AEW’s official number is over 45,000.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that those in AEW are “confident” that with everyone arriving in the UK earlier than last year and having more time to do media, they will be able to have a strong last week of sales. There is also hope that with two matches already being announced, tickets will begin moving again.

The expectation is that if the show can hit 50,000 in attendance, it will be a success. That was the initial number Tony Khan projected last year when he booked the show. It is unlikely the show will be as successful as last year was.