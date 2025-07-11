wrestling / News

Latest Update on When Kevin Owens Will Get Surgery

July 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 4-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

Kevin Owens has been out of action in WWE for months due to a neck injury, but has yet to have surgery on the issue. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Owens will have his surgery very soon “if all goes well.”

It’s believed that doctors were hoping to have the surgery in mid-July. Owens could be out of action from anywhere between nine months or over a year. He hasn’t wrestled since Elimination Chamber back in March.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Owens, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading